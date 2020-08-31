2 arrested after breaking into Pell City car dealership, more suspects wanted

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pell City Police Department, along with multiple other law enforcement agencies, arrested two suspects involved in a scheme to steal cars from a car dealership over the weekend.

According to PCPD, several suspects entered the parking lot of McSweeney Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram Sunday at 8 a.m. They then broke into the dealership, took keys to multiple vehicles and fled the scene in three new Dodge Ram pickup trucks and a new Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Another suspect who was driving a stolen Dodge Challenger from Georgia dropped the suspects off at the dealership. Authorities responded to the burglary and found the Challenger on I-20 and arrested the driver who was later identified as 50-year-old Timothy Floyd King (left).

During the pursuit for the McSweeney stolen vehicles, authorities were able to find one of the suspects after he was involved in an accident while driving the wanted vehicle. 58-year-old Harold Lorenzo Carey (right) was then arrested by law enforcement.

Two other stolen vehicles were later found by the Birmingham Police Department. PCPD says around $200,000 worth of vehicles were stolen during the heist.

King and Carey are both being held at the St. Clair County Jail on $150,000 bonds. They are being charged with burglary and multiple vehicle thefts.

Several more suspects remain at large, according to PCPD. They believe them to be in the East Lake or Birmingham areas. If you have any information on the incident, contact PCPD at 205-884-3334.

No other information has been released at this time.

