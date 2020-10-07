2 arrested after assortment of drugs found in homes, some taken from nursing home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two individuals after a plethora of drugs were found in two residences in the county Tuesday.

According to JCSO, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 2800 block of Avenue F in Ensley. There, 38 grams of heroin, 81 grams of methamphetamine, two ounces of marijuana and a handgun were recovered.

Information deputies received at the first location led them to check a second location in the 5000 block of Winchester Hills Terrace in Birmingham. A large assortment of prescription drugs, one gram of meth, two ounces of marijuana and $3,000 were found inside and seized.

The residents at the two locations were arrested. 56-year-old Vincent Ferell Davis (right) and 47-year-old Keisha Danielle Cook (left) were taken into custody Tuesday.

It is believed the large number of prescription drugs found at the residence on Winchester Hills Terrace came from a nursing home where Cook is employed at. The nursing home has been notified and is currently conducting an internal investigation.

Davis has been charged with trafficking heroin and trafficking meth. No bond has been set for him at this time.

Cook has been charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances, illegal possession of prescription medications, unlawful possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $3,900.

Both suspects are being held at the Jefferson County Jail. The connection between the two has not been released at this time.

