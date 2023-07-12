BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two new Alabama laws set to take effect in August will create stiffer penalties for those who participate in exhibition driving.

Birmingham area and state leaders are trying to eliminate that type of dangerous driving in cities across the state.

State Rep. Allen Treadaway sponsored House Bill 29. Under the bill, drivers could face felony charges and jail time if a driver injures or kills someone participating in exhibition driving.

State Rep. Juandalynn Givan sponsored House Bill 107. It allows police to seize a driver’s vehicle if they’re caught participating in exhibition driving.

Givan said these laws allow law enforcement the ability to crack down on exhibition driving.

“What I’m also hearing is these officers want this because they’re sick of it,” Givan said. “And they feel they hands are tied because they don’t have laws on the booked, but now they do.”

Givan said she plan to have a town hall in Birmingham soon to help educate the community on the two new laws.