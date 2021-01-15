1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Pinson Valley Parkway, no suspects in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has identified one of the victims involved in a shooting on Pinson Valley Parkway Thursday evening.

Dequaris Lydel Williams, 31, succumbed to his injuries after being transported to UAB Hospital for treatment after being shot.

According to BPD, Williams and another victim were shot in the 5300 block of Pinson Valley Parkway just after 8:45 p.m. The victims were able to drive themselves to a nearby gas station where help was called.

The identity of the second victim has not been released at this time. No suspects have been taken into custody.

No other information has been released. The investigation is still ongoing.