19-year-old shot in Fairfield after argument with ‘acquaintance’

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Fairfield that left a 19-year-old injured Monday night.

According to JCSO, deputies were called to the 4900 block of Farrell Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Once on the scene, authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound in their arm.

Reports say the victim was shot by “an acquaintance” after an argument.

The 19-year-old was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

No other information has been released at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.

LATEST POSTS