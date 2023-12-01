BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A teen who died from a shooting in Bessemer on Tuesday has been identified as 19-year-old Nicholas Mitchell Norman, of Bessemer, by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

According to Bessemer Police Department (BPD) detective Justin Burmeister, officers received a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of Hearn Avenue at around 1:44 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, they found Norman shot and killed; He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:22 p.m. Another adult male was found stabbed and was transported to a local hospital, according to Burmeister.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the two men got into a fight, which led to the stabbing and then shots being fired. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Norman was shot during a reported home invasion.

BPD is investigating the death as a homicide.