19-year-old hospitalized in Tarrant shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CBS 42)

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting where a teenager was shot in Tarrant.

The shooting happened around 6 P.M. in the 1400 block of Elizabeth Avenue, police say.

The 19-year-old who was shot and has been transported to UAB with life-threatening injuries. At this time, no suspects are in custody at this time. 

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES