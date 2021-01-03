19-year-old hospitalized in Tarrant shooting

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting where a teenager was shot in Tarrant.
The shooting happened around 6 P.M. in the 1400 block of Elizabeth Avenue, police say.
The 19-year-old who was shot and has been transported to UAB with life-threatening injuries. At this time, no suspects are in custody at this time.
