19-year-old arrested after drugs, AR-15 found during traffic stop

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after authorities attempt to crack down on drug trafficking in a Bessemer neighborhood.

Andre Maurice Hood Jr., 19, was arrested Thursday after he was pulled over for a traffic violation.

During the stop, authorities discovered Hood was in possession of hydrocodone pills, miscellaneous drug paraphernalia and an AR-15 rifle.

JCSO says deputies are trying to crack down on drug activity in the area around Flint Hill Road. Authorities say they have received multiple calls of “heavy” drug activity.

Hood is charged with trafficking opiates. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail and is being placed on a $5,000 bond.

