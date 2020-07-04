19 train cars derailed on way to Macon, re-railing underway

GRAY, Ala. (WIAT) — A train derailed 19 cars near Gray, Ala. Friday evening according to the operating company.

Norfolk Southern said the train was on its way from Birmingham to Macon when the cars derailed.

There were no reported injuries or hazardous material on board at the time of the accident. Crews are now working to re-rail the cars and determine the cause of the incident.

