HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The annual Moss Rock Festival will be held in Birmingham this weekend for its 18th year.

The event will take place at the Hoover Met on November 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and November 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Debo Groover, of Tallahassee, who makes clay paintings, will be the featured artist this year.

Additionally, the festival is shining a spotlight on 2023 being the Year of Alabama Birding; Special features, kids studios and more will draw inspiration from birds.

Tickets for the festival are $11 for adults if purchased in advance and can be bought here, or $15 at the gate. Children 16 and under enter free.

An hour-by-hour account of events can be found here.

There will also be a beer garden from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The garden will feature 50 brews available for tasting, crafted by breweries and homebrewers, in addition to special casks, wine and beer snacks.

Tickets for the garden are $35 in advance, which can be purchased here, or $45 at the gate.

For more information, visit the Moss Rock Festival page here.