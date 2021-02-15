1,800 without power in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Tuscaloosa County EMA, there are approximately 1,800 households without power across Tuscaloosa, Northport, Cottondale, and Coker.

The outages come as meteorologists predict freezing temperatures and ice that could affect roads and bridges across the state.

According to PowerOutage.us, the following counties have also had outages:

Pickens County- 829

Jefferson County- 390

Walker County- 359

Talladega County- 60

Shelby County- 4

Blount County- 4

St. Clair County- 5

This story will be updated with more outage information.