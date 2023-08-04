GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Following Thursday’s storms, the city of Gadsden opened up a community center and library for residents still experiencing power outages as recovery efforts continue.

As of 8:45 a.m. Friday, Alabama Power estimated that approximately 1,800 customers were without power in Gadsden, and the company had 350 employees working to restore service.

The Mitchell Community Center, located at Mitchell Elementary School, opened at 9 a.m. as a haven for Gadsden residents to cool off and recharge their electronic devices. The local branch of the Gadsden Public Library also opened as a haven for residents in Alabama City.

The city said it will be assessing the needs of its residents and will open another location if necessary.

“Gadsden is once again under duress from the weather, but we will get through this,” said Mayor Craig Ford. “I have deployed every resource possible from the city, and we have assistance available from multiple agencies.”

The city said parts of Tabor Road remain closed. The southbound lane is barricaded as of Friday morning and cleaning crews are working on the road. They advised residents and attendees of the World’s Longest Yard Sale to avoid the road if possible.

The paid portion of Noccalula Falls Park is also closed due to cleanup from storm damage.

“I ask for prayers from everyone who sees this message for the safety and security of our residents and visitors as storms continue to move through,” Ford said. “Regardless, we won’t stop working to get past this.”

For resource assistance, call 211 First Call.