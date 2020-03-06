18-year-old turned into police by family member for allegedly shooting man

OPP, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old man is in custody after CrimeStoppers put out an alert that he was wanted for shooting a man in the leg Wednesday evening.

Jacob Lee of Opp was turned into authorities just after 12:40 p.m. Thursday by a family member.

According to CrimeStoppers, Lee shot a 31-year-old man in the lower leg in the 700 block of Virginia Avenue just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Lee has been charged with second-degree assault and is in custody at the Opp Police Department.

No other information has been released at this time.

