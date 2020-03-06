Live Now
The CBS 42 News at 6 p.m.

18-year-old turned into police by family member for allegedly shooting man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CrimeStoppers)

OPP, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old man is in custody after CrimeStoppers put out an alert that he was wanted for shooting a man in the leg Wednesday evening.

Jacob Lee of Opp was turned into authorities just after 12:40 p.m. Thursday by a family member.

According to CrimeStoppers, Lee shot a 31-year-old man in the lower leg in the 700 block of Virginia Avenue just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Lee has been charged with second-degree assault and is in custody at the Opp Police Department.

No other information has been released at this time.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Full Election Results

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events