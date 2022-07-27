BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead Tuesday night.

According to BPD, officers were called to the 1400 block of 21st Street North on reports of shots fired. While they were en route to the location, the officers were told that a vehicle had wrecked at an apartment complex parking lot.

Once authorities arrived at the scene, they discovered a victim lying unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound outside of the damaged vehicle. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service arrived shortly thereafter and pronounced the victim deceased.

The victim was later identified as Daniel Edward Fowler, 18, of Birmingham.

No suspects are in custody at this time. If you have any information on the case, you’re asked to contact BPD at 205-254-1764.