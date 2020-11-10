JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Center Point.
Around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Park Brook Apartments in Center Point to investigate a person who had been shot.
Once on scene, they found an 18-year-old young man had been shot to death.
At this time there is no known motive for the shooting.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s detectives are continuing the investigation. If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office or you may call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Thousands of romaine lettuce packages recalled due to possible E. coli contamination, FDA reports
- 2 Pickens County schools shut down due to COVID-19
- 18-year-old shot, killed in Center Point apartment complex
- How President-elect Joe Biden’s administration could affect Jefferson County
- Nauvoo man facing child porn charges after images found on cell phone