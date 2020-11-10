18-year-old shot, killed in Center Point apartment complex

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Center Point.

Around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Park Brook Apartments in Center Point to investigate a person who had been shot.

Once on scene, they found an 18-year-old young man had been shot to death.

At this time there is no known motive for the shooting.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s detectives are continuing the investigation. If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office or you may call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

