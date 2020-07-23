18-year-old injured in Fairfield shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a shooting in Fairfield.
According to JCSO, they received a call of an 18-year-old shot on the 400 Block of Valley Road.
The teen’s injuries are life threatening.
No word on the identity of the gun shot victim or what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. CBS 42 will keep you updated with details as they come.
