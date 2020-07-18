18-year-old shot in Northport, authorities investigating

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa County Sheriff deputies are investigating a shooting that injured an 18-year-old Saturday.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded to a shooting victim in Valley Hills in Northport. Authorities arrived and found the 18-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

At this time detectives do not have a suspect in custody, but are interviewing witnesses.

The victim went through surgery and is in stable condition, authorities report.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page