18-year-old shot in Northport, authorities investigating

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa County Sheriff deputies are investigating a shooting that injured an 18-year-old Saturday.
Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded to a shooting victim in Valley Hills in Northport. Authorities arrived and found the 18-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
At this time detectives do not have a suspect in custody, but are interviewing witnesses.
The victim went through surgery and is in stable condition, authorities report.
