18-year-old charged with June attempted murder, shooting into occupied home in Northport

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Northport Police Department has arrested a teenager in connection to an attempted murder case back that took place back in June.

According to Northport PD, 18-year-old Marquette Hutt fired multiple shots at two people back on June 7. The incident took place in the 1700 block of 20th Street in Northport.

Neither of the subjects were struck by gunfire during the shooting. A residence nearby, however, was hit.

Hutt has now been charged with two counts of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied building. He has also been booked on drug and receiving stolen property charges as well. He is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $67,500 bond.

