18-year-old arrested in St. Clair County shooting that injured minor

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a shooting that left a minor injured Sunday afternoon.

Micah Anton Ayala, 18, was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and endangering the welfare of a child.

The shooting left a juvenile injured in the Bowman Circle area in Pell City just after 1 p.m. They were transported to a local hospital and have since undergone successful surgery. SCCSO says they are expected to be released from the hospital in the coming days.

Ayala is being held at the St. Clair County Jail at this time. No bond has been set.