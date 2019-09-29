18-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning.

18-year-old Kenneth Jerome Wilkerson Jr. has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a man found dead in Robinwood.

On Saturday, September 28, around 2:45 a.m. a man was found dead in the Robinwood community of eastern Jefferson County, authorities report. Sheriff’s Detectives investigated the crime scene and developed enough evidence to lead them to the offender. Sheriff’s Deputies tracked the offender and took him into custody.

The homicide appears to have resulted from a dispute over drugs, the sheriff’s office reports.

Wilkerson remains in the Jefferson County Jail with a $60,000 bond.