18-wheeler tips over on Dead Man’s Curve

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-wheeler has overturned on Dead Man’s Curve Thursday afternoon.
Dead Man’s Curve is located on I-20 near the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.
The cause of the accident has not yet known.
No other information has been released at this time.
LATEST POSTS
- $200M development approved for former Trinity Medical Center
- Alabama Census response ranks last in nation, deadline is Sept. 30
- Chiefs fans boo as players lock arms in a show of racial unity
- Black bear spotted in Springville woman’s backyard after lost dog shows up
- House committee pushes for Census deadline extension