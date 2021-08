FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-wheeler was involved in a crash along I-59 North Wednesday afternoon.

The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is on hand to help with the accident which is near the Fairfield area, according to BFRS Chief Jackie Hicks.







The cause of the crash is still being determined.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.