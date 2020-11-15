BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Interstate 22 eastbound lanes have been shut down while fire crews extinguish an 18-wheeler fire and clear the area Sunday evening.
Fultondale Fire responded with Birmingham Fire, North Smithfield Fire, Mt. Olive Fire and Glenwood Fire on an 18-wheeler fire on I-22 eastbound between Coalburg Road and the I-65 junction.
No HAZMAT was involved in the incident, Fultondale Fire reports.
The fire has since been extinguished. I-22 EB will be shut down until the scene is cleared.
LATEST POSTS
- Rep. Robert Aderholt to miss votes in Washington D.C. due to COVID-19
- Protestors march in Baldwin Saturday demanding justice for Quawan Charles
- 18-wheeler fire shuts done I-22 eastbound lanes near Coalburg Road
- Prosecutors seek the use of text messages, voice recordings between Kat West, husband during murder trial
- 1 dead in Reece City firetruck collision