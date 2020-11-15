18-wheeler fire shuts done I-22 eastbound lanes near Coalburg Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Interstate 22 eastbound lanes have been shut down while fire crews extinguish an 18-wheeler fire and clear the area Sunday evening.

Fultondale Fire responded with Birmingham Fire, North Smithfield Fire, Mt. Olive Fire and Glenwood Fire on an 18-wheeler fire on I-22 eastbound between Coalburg Road and the I-65 junction.

No HAZMAT was involved in the incident, Fultondale Fire reports.

The fire has since been extinguished. I-22 EB will be shut down until the scene is cleared.