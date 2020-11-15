18-wheeler fire shuts done I-22 eastbound lanes near Coalburg Road

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy/Fultondale Fire)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Interstate 22 eastbound lanes have been shut down while fire crews extinguish an 18-wheeler fire and clear the area Sunday evening.

Fultondale Fire responded with Birmingham Fire, North Smithfield Fire, Mt. Olive Fire and Glenwood Fire on an 18-wheeler fire on I-22 eastbound between Coalburg Road and the I-65 junction.

No HAZMAT was involved in the incident, Fultondale Fire reports.

The fire has since been extinguished. I-22 EB will be shut down until the scene is cleared.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story