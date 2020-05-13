18-wheeler crashes, catches on fire on I-20 westbound, traffic at a standstill

HEFLIN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Heflin Police Department is asking drivers to avoid I-20 westbound after an 18-wheeler crashed and caught on fire Wednesday.
The accident occurred near mile marker 197. Traffic is at a standstill at this time, according to Heflin PD.
No information on when the interstate will be reopened.
