18-wheeler accident shuts down Hwy 36 in Snead

SNEAD, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-wheeler left the roadway on Highway 36 in Snead Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred near New Home Church Road. Officials say the 18-wheeler was carrying non-hazardous waste.

Highway 36 is shut down at this time as fire crews are working to clear the scene.

