17-year-old Shelby County woman reportedly missing

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a missing woman.

Mallory Bailey, 17, was last seen in Chelsea on Sunday. According to law enforcement, she may be in the Alabaster or Bessemer area. Bailey is approximately 5’4″, weighs 140 lbs, has blue eyes and either red or blonde hair.

Anyone with information on Bailey’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Investigator Chris Curenton at 205-670-6173 or by email at ccurenton@shelbyso.com.

LATEST POSTS