17-year-old seriously injured after being struck by off-duty BPD officer’s car on Center Point Parkway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old is in serious condition after they were hit by a car on Center Point Parkway Thursday evening.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty Birmingham police officer was traveling home on Center Point Parkway in his personal vehicle when the 17-year-old pedestrian attempted to cross the street.

The teen was hit by the vehicle. JCSO says they ran in front of the officer’s car and was wearing dark-colored clothing.

The juvenile was taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment. The officer is said to be cooperating with the investigation.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Center Point Parkway and 13th Avenue NE around 6:30 p.m.

No other information has been released at this time.

