BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- Birmingham police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Friday night.

BPD says officers were called to 16th Street North on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found multiple spent shell casings in the road. Officers also learned the victim, 17-year-old Javarious Reed, had been transported to UAB hospital via private vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators say the preliminary investigation suggests Reed was traveling inside of a vehicle on 16th Street North when shots were fired in the area. They say he was shot while still inside of the vehicle. At this time, it is unknown if the victim was targeted.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.