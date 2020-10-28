17-year-old hit by off-duty BPD officer’s vehicle dies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old who was hit by an off-duty Birmingham police officer’s vehicle last week has died.

The Jefferson County Coroner identified the teen as Jason Jamine Scroggins of Center Point. He was struck by the officer’s vehicle while crossing the intersection of Center Point Parkway and 13th Avenue NE around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Scroggins was wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident.

No other information has been released at this time. JCSO is still investigating.

