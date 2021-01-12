17-year-old charged with murder of man at west Birmingham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in the murder of a man at a west Birmingham apartment complex earlier this month.

BPD says a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for the death of 52-year-old Brian Keith Fleming back on Jan. 3 in the 2100 block of Warrior Road.

The suspect’s identity is not being released due to their age, according to BPD. They are being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

🚨ARREST🚨



The Birmingham Police Department reports an arrest has been made in connection to the murder of 52 year old Brian Keith Fleming. Fleming was murdered on January 3, 2021. pic.twitter.com/3OjrELeJ6O — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) January 12, 2021

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.