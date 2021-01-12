17-year-old charged with murder of man at west Birmingham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in the murder of a man at a west Birmingham apartment complex earlier this month.
BPD says a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for the death of 52-year-old Brian Keith Fleming back on Jan. 3 in the 2100 block of Warrior Road.
The suspect’s identity is not being released due to their age, according to BPD. They are being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.
- Pres. Trump says speech at rally before Capitol riots was ‘totally appropriate’
- Gov. Ivey receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
- ‘Kill on site’ Lafayette police investigating threatening sign aimed at CEOs of news organizations
- Alabama fans, students react to the national championship win in Tuscaloosa
- LIVE: US asking states to speed vaccine delivery, not hold back 2nd dose