17-year-old charged with manslaughter in car crash that killed 16-year-old friend

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 17-year-old in a car crash that killed his 16-year-old friend April 20.

According to JCSO, the 17-year-old was charged due to driving at an excessive speed at the time of the crash. The car struck an SUV and flipped off the roadway.

Authorities say evidence showed that the car was driving at 115 mph at the point of impact. The crash occurred on 15th Street Road in Bessemer.

Taylor Akin was identified as the deceased victim. The 17-year-old and the driver of the SUV were injured in the crash as well.

The 17-year-old turned himself in Monday afternoon and is being held on a $30,000 bond.

