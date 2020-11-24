17-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing of juvenile in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old and charged him with attempted murder in the stabbing of a juvenile Monday afternoon.

Colby Jake Pierce of Jasper was taken into custody Tuesday after an initial investigation by WCSO.

The incident took place on Drummond-Cutoff Road in the Curry area. The victim was taken to a Birmingham area hospital and was said to be in “very serious condition.”

Pierce is being held at the Walker County Jail while he waits for an initial hearing.

No other information has been released at this time.

