17-year-old arrested in murder of Talladega grocery store owner

ALPINE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest in the death of a grocery store owner back in June.

According to TCSO, arrested a 17-year-old Tuesday and charged him with capital murder. Lakenderick Jamal Jones is being held at the Talladega County Jail without bond.

Jones is accused of killing 73-year-old William Gerry Taylor on June 29. Taylor was found shot to death behind the counter of Four-Way Grocery.

More arrests are expected to be made in this case, according to TCSO.

No other information has been released at this time.