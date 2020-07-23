17-year-old arrested in connection to July 13 homicide at apartment complex

TROY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Troy Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old male after he allegedly played a role in the death of a 21-year-old earlier this month.

According to Troy PD, authorities responded to a call of shots fired in the 300 block of Elba Highway just before 9:15 p.m. on July 13. Once on the scene, officers discovered a man, Jacoby Deshon Cogburn, 21, deceased at the rear of the Tanglewood Apartments.

Upon further investigation, authorities found evidence to charge Jamarco Dynell Harris, 17, with capital murder. He is currently being held at the Pike County Jail without bond.

A vehicle identified by witnesses as the suspect’s was later found by Troy PD as well. The investigation is still ongoing.

