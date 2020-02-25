17-year-old arrested for bringing firearm into Pleasant Grove High

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old Pleasant Grove High School student has been arrested after authorities were told the student was in possession of a firearm Tuesday.
According to JCSO, school administrators and school resource officers were alerted by another student of the firearm on campus just after 11:30 p.m. School administrators located the student and took possession of the weapon.
The student was taken into custody and will be charged as a juvenile for possession of a firearm on school grounds and carrying a pistol without a license, JCSO says.
No other information has been released at this time. JCSO is encouraging students that if they see something, say something to prevent a tragedy.
