16th Street Baptist Church serves as backdrop for discussion of mass killings at places of worship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 16th Street Baptist Church has served as the backdrop for the FBI’s 14th annual conference co-hosted by the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute this weekend.

The focus of the conference is in regards to hate crimes in places of worship. In recent years, the country has seen several mass killings in places of worship from Charleston, S.C., Sutherland, Texas and Pittsburgh, Pa.

FBI Special Agent Hector Morales says the attackers don’t just “snap” but rather take time thinking and planning out their attacks.

“This could happen anywhere,” Special Agent Morales said. “They’ve usually prepared to carry out these attacks. That’s what gives us law enforcement the best opportunity to intervene.”

This is why the conference took place at the 16th Street Baptist Church where in 1963, four black girls were killed in a racially motivated bombing

In 2017, the FBI found that 59 % of hate crimes were based on race, 22% on religion and 15% for sexual orientation.

The FBI says when it comes to mass shootings, the most important thing is to be aware of your surroundings.