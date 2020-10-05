16-year-old with handgun facing multiple charges after crashing into TPD vehicle during chase in stolen car

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department has charged a 16-year-old with multiple charges after he drove a stolen vehicle into a patrol car during a chase with authorities early Saturday morning.

According to TPD, the vehicle was reported stolen Thursday afternoon. Officers then saw the teen driving the car around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday in the area of 13th Street East and McFarland Boulevard. TPD attempted to pull the teen over but he refused to stop, leading officers on a pursuit for several minutes.

Officers lost sight of the teen and called off the pursuit. That’s when another officer turned onto 12th Avenue and encountered the teen, who was driving with the headlights on.

The officer was able to turn to avoid a head-on collision but the vehicles still struck each other, resulting in damage to both vehicles.

The teen then lead officers on a chase on foot. He was later arrested and hospitalized for injuries caused by the car accident.

Investigators then found a handgun in the front seat of the vehicle. TPD Chief Brent Blankley called the incident “disturbing.”

“It’s disturbing to me that a 16-year-old was driving around in a stolen vehicle with a handgun,”

Chief Blankley said. “I’m glad our officers were able to take this juvenile into custody and get

at least one gun out of the hands of a teenager.”

The teen has been charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, certain persons forbidden from possessing a firearm, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, running a stop sign and driving without a license.

He is now being held at the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Center.

LATEST POSTS