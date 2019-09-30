16-year-old sought in ASU shooting that left 2 dead, 3 injured

ASU Shooting (Courtesy of Central Alabama Crime Stoppers)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are currently searching for a 16-year-old adult who is believed to have been involved in a deadly shooting that took place on a college campus in Montgomery last month.

Charlie Jackson has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of second-degree assault involving a shooting at Alabama State University on Aug. 15 that left two dead and three injured.

Jacquez Hall, 21, of Bessemer and another man, 24-year-old Justin Martin, 24, were killed in the shooting.

Last week, Anthony Thomas, 27, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of second-degree assault in the shooting. At the time, Thomas had been out on bond in a 2017 murder case.

According to Central Alabama Crime Stoppers, Jackson, known as “CJ,” is considered armed and dangerous. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.

