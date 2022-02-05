BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- Birmingham police are investigating after a 16-year-old is shot outside Wenonah High School gym.

The shooting happened Friday night. Investigators say officers were called to the school to assist school resource officers working off duty at a basketball game. They say shots were fired outside the gym as the game ended.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg. Police say he was transported to Children’s of Alabama. He is expected to recover. The preliminary investigation suggests the victim was not the intended target.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.