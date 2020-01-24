16-year-old murder suspect expected in court Friday

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala (WIAT) — 16-year-old Landon Durham is expected in court on Friday at 3:00 p.m. for his arraignment.

The teen is being accused of allegedly killing his mother, Holli Durham, and twin brothers, Branson and Baron Durham.

Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens said they expect to try Durham in adult court. According to Alabama law, the 16-year-old can not face the death penalty.

Birmingham attorney and legal expert Eric Guster said he expects Durham’s defense team to look into mental disease or defect as their argument.

A big factor, Guster said, has to do with the fact that officials believe Durham attended school after allegedly killing three of his family members.

“The young man going to school after allegedly killing his family makes a mental disease or defect case even better because someone has to be really really off to murder your family and go to school like absolutely nothing happened,” said Guster.

According to Giddens, Landon Durham does have the legal option for youthful offender status. However, Guster said that might not work for this case.

“I have seen youthful offender status in murder cases before. Youth offender status is a status that a person can apply for if a crime occurred below the age of 21 and they want to be protected by the court meaning the court records would be sealed and the courts job would be to rehabilitate that particular person. In a capital murder case of this magnitude, I doubt that would happen if he’s guilty of this. Unless they see there was a mental disease or defect that really promoted this,” said Guster.

LATEST POSTS