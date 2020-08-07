16-year-old killed in trail riding accident off Old Overton Road

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a trail riding accident that left one teenager dead Thursday evening.

According to JCSO, a group of teens was trail riding in a wooded area off Old Overton Road near Vestavia Hills. A 16-year-old male was killed after he was thrown from his vehicle when it flipped over. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other teens were involved in the incident but did not sustain injuries.

No other ifnormation has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

