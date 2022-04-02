BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was shot in Fairfield Friday night.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were called around 9:50 p.m. to a convenience store in the 900 block of Milstead road to the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found evidence of a shooting but no victim at the scene.

Later, deputies located a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the knee. The victim stated that he was a passenger in a car that was parked by the gas pumps when a dark colored car drove by and began shooting at the people inside his car.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the JCSO at 205-325-1450.