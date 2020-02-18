16-year-old identified in fatal shooting at The Palace Club

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the 16-year-old found injured outside of The Palace Club.

The teenager, identified as Jakhi Jabrrea Johnny Young of Birmingham was pronounced dead at 4:41 a.m after he was transported to UAB Hospital by paramedics.

According to the Birmingham police, Young was shot on Feb. 16. An off-duty police officer was working an extra security detail when they heard shots fired around 4 a.m. at 528 3rd Avenue West.

When the officer started to investigate the situation, they found Young on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and transported Young for treatment.

Birmingham police state that after a preliminary investigation, it was discovered that Young allegedly approached a person in a robbery attempt which resulted in him being shot.

Birmingham police are continuing the investigation.

If anyone has information pertaining to this case, they are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Police Department homicide unit at 205-254-1764 or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

According to Birmingham police, this is the 12th homicide investigation of 2020.

