TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department has identified the victim in a fatal shooting at Fosters Ferry Road and 21st Street Tuesday night.

Xzorian Gray, 16, passed away after being taken to the hospital once authorities discovered him suffering from gunshot wounds in the roadway around 11 p.m.

The investigation is being classified as a murder and is still ongoing at this time.

No other information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.