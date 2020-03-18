16-year-old girl shot in the face after car allegedly fires shots in crowd of teens

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old girl injured just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
According to JCSO, several teens were standing in the 100 block of 17th Avenue NW in Center Point when a car allegedly pulled up and fired multiple shots.
One of the shots struck the 16-year-old in the face. She was transported to the hospital for treatment. JCSO says her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
