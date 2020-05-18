16-year-old girl reported missing from Chelsea area

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager.

According to the SCSO, 16-year-old Jazmine Renne Jessee was reported missing on Sunday from the Chelsea area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Inv. Matt Smith at 205-670-6255 or msmith@shelbyso.com. You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181.

