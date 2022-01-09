16-Year-old girl dies in late night shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- Birmingham police need your help to find the person or persons who shot and killed two people, including a 16-year-old girl who was caught in the crossfire.

Investigators say they were called to 16th Street Southwest and Matt Leonard Drive after 9 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived, they say they found a man lying unresponsive in the road close to a motorcycle. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. They also found another vehicle in a grassy area. They say they believe this vehicle belonged to the suspects.

Investigators say they later learned a 16-year-old girl riding in another vehicle had been shot and taken to the hospital, where she later died. The teenager has not been identified. They also say they are looking for at least two suspects. They also say they recovered some weapons from the scene.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.