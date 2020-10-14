16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Tuscaloosa shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy/Tuscaloosa PD)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in a shooting from October 7, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports.

The suspect in the shooting, 16-year-old David Waller III, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle and prohibited person in possession of a firearm in a shooting that sent one victim to the hospital.

On October 7, around 10 p.m., Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of 44th place east. Police found a male victim shot twice. He was sent to the hospital with serious injuries, Tuscaloosa PD said.

In addition, police say a residence and a vehicle were struck during the shooting in which multiple shots were fired. However, no one else was injured during the shooting.

At this time, Waller’s combined bond is set at $80,000. Due to the offense having elements of causing a serious physical injury and the use of  a deadly weapon, he is being charged as an adult, according to authorities.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES