16-year-old arrested in murder of grocery store owner in Alpine

ALPINE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office has made another arrest in the shooting death of a grocery store owner back on June 29 in Alpine.

Christopher Zavon Jamerson, 16, has been charged with capital murder in the death of 73-year-old William Gerry Taylor on June 29. Taylor was found unresponsive at his store, Four-Way Grocery, on June 29.

Jamerson is the second arrest in the murder investigation. On July 20, 17-year-old Lakenderick Jamal Jones was charged with capital murder as well.

More arrests are expected to be made in this case.

