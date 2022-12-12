BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department confirmed Monday that the number of people injured in an exhibition driving crash Friday night has been increased to 16.

According to BPD spokesperson Truman Fitzgerald, the accident happened when the driver of a car was “doing donuts” at John Rogers Drive and Gun Club Road when they lost control of the vehicle and collided with another car that was drag racing.

The cars struck several victims, leaving two in critical condition. The youngest victim is a 5-year-old boy. It was originally reported Friday night that 13 people were injured.

Fitzgerald reported that the suspected driver of one of the vehicles was taken into custody and that criminal charges could be filed following the investigation.

